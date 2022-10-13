IEA Slightly Downgrades 2022 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast to 99.6Mln Bpd - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has slightly lowered its forecast for the global oil demand growth to 99.6 million barrels per day in 2022 and to 101.3 million barrels per day in 2023, according to its fresh report published on Thursday.

"Global oil demand growth has been revised lower by 60 kb/d for 2022 and a sharper 470 kb/d next year compared with last month's Report. Demand is now expected to increase by 1.9 mb/d in 2022 and by 1.7 mb/d in 2023, to 99.6 mb/d and 101.3 mb/d, respectively," the report read.