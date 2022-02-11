IEA Slightly Lowers 2022 World Oil Demand Forecast, Expects 3.2Mln Bpd Growth - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has slightly decreased its forecast for the 2022 world oil demand and now expects the growth to reach 3.2 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Friday.

"World oil demand is set to expand by 3.2 mb/d this year, to reach 100.

6 mb/d, as restrictions to contain the spread of Covid ease," the report said.

The agency added that growth this year is only slightly below its previous estimates, as "the milder-than-expected negative impact of the Omicron variant on demand has been largely offset by additional consumption stemming from a cold snap in the US and a continued switch to oil from gas in some industrial sectors."