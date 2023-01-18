IEA Slightly Upgrades 2023 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecasts to 101.777Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has slightly upgraded its forecasts for the global oil demand growth to 101.7 million barrels per day in 2023, according to its fresh report published on Wednesday.

"Global oil demand is set to rise by 1.9 mb/d in 2023, to a record 101.7 mb/d, with nearly half the gain from China following the lifting of its Covid restrictions," the report said.