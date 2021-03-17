UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEA Slightly Upgrades Forecast For World Oil Demand Growth In 2021 To 5.5Mbd - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:45 PM

IEA Slightly Upgrades Forecast for World Oil Demand Growth in 2021 to 5.5Mbd - Report

The International Energy Agency (IEA) in a report on Wednesday slightly upgraded the forecast for world oil demand growth in 2021 by 0.1 million barrels a day (mbd) to 5.5 mbd as the global consumption is driven up by cold weather

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The International Energy Agency (IEA) in a report on Wednesday slightly upgraded the forecast for world oil demand growth in 2021 by 0.1 million barrels a day (mbd) to 5.5 mbd as the global consumption is driven up by cold weather.

Last month, the IEA downgraded its forecast for oil demand growth in 2021 to 5.4 mbd.

"World oil demand is expected to rebound by 5.5 mb/d in 2021 after contracting by 8.7 mb/d in 2020. Consumption appears to be slightly higher than expected in 1Q21, supported by cold weather in northern Asia, Europe and the US. A stronger economy and vaccine deployment will support growth in 2H21," the report read.

At the same time, the world oil supply in February fell by 2 mbd as the production in the United States was affected by the wave of extremely cold weather, the IEA noted.

"Global oil supply fell 2 mb/d in February to 91.6 mb/d after a cold snap shut in US production and Saudi Arabia made an extra cut of 1 mb/d. OPEC+ agreed to extend most of its cuts through April, with Saudi keeping its extra cut in place," the report read.

The IEA expects the US oil supply to decline by 180,000 barrels a day in 2021 as the shale oil producers remain under pressure from the last year's energy crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather World Europe Energy Crisis Oil Saudi Same United States Saudi Arabia February April 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

UK's Decision to Increase Nuclear Potential 'Unmot ..

3 seconds ago

China building world's largest refracting telescop ..

6 seconds ago

Food security, economic stability new addition to ..

8 seconds ago

Chinese COVID-19 drug candidate undergoes clinical ..

2 minutes ago

About 51 pc up-gradation work of Skardu-Jaglot Roa ..

2 minutes ago

CTD arrests two terror suspects in lahore

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.