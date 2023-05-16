MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests that Russia's exports of oil and oil products in April were the highest since February 2022, as they increased by 50,000 barrels per day month-on-month to 8.

3 million, its fresh report said on Tuesday.

"Russian oil exports edged up 50 kb/d in April to 8.3 mb/d, the highest since the invasion of Ukraine. Shipments of crude oil rose by 250 kb/d while product exports declined by roughly 200 kb/d. Estimated oil export revenues increased by $1.7 billion to $15.0 billion," the report read.