IEA Suggests Russia's Oil Exports In June Down By 600,000 Bpd To 7.3Mln Bpd - Report

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests that Russia's oil exports in June decreased by 600,000 barrels per day to 7.3 million barrels per day, the agency's fresh report said on Thursday.

"Russian oil exports fell by nearly 600 kb/d in June to 7.

3 mb/d while fuller data lifted May export estimates by 100 kb/d from the last Report," the report read.

The oil production in Russia in June remained at the same level ” 9.45 million barrels per day ” "as a decline in exports was offset by higher domestic refinery runs," the report added.

