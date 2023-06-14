MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests that Russia's oil exports in May decreased by 260,000 barrels per day to 7.8 million barrels per day, the agency's fresh report said on Wednesday.

"Russian oil exports dropped by 260 kb/d in May to 7.8 mb/d, largely unchanged from a year ago. Crude oil exports rose by 90 kb/d to 5.2 mb/d while product exports slumped by 350 kb/d to 2.6 mb/d.

China and India accounted for at least 56% of total Russian exports, while shipments to Africa, the middle East and Latin America made up another 12%," the report read.

Estimated export revenues dropped by $1.4 billion to $13.3 billion, marking a 36% decrease year-on-year, with average crude prices easing from $60 per barrel in April to $55 per barrel in May.

Additionally, the IEA data suggests that oil production in Russia in May decreased by 150,000 barrels per day to 9.45 million barrels per day.