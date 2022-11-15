IEA Upgrades 2022 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast to 99.8Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has slightly upgraded its forecast for the global oil demand growth to 99.8 million barrels per day in 2022 and to 101.4 million barrels per day in 2023, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

In the October report, the agency expected the demand to grow by 1.

9 million barrels per day to 99.6 million barrels per day in 2022 and by 1.7 million barrels per day to 101.3 million barrels per day in 2023.

"Total demand growth for 2022 and 2023 is forecast at 2.1 mb/d and 1.6 mb/d, respectively. Compared to last month's Report, this year's growth estimate has been increased by 180 kb/d, largely due to revisions in Chinese demand, while 2023 has been reduced by 40 kb/d," the report read.