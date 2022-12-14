UrduPoint.com

IEA Upgrades 2022 Global Oil Production Growth Forecast To 4.7Mln Bpd - Report

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

IEA Upgrades 2022 Global Oil Production Growth Forecast to 4.7Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has upgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2022 and expects it to rise by 4.7 million barrels per day to 100 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Wednesday.

"For 2022 as a whole, global oil supply is forecast to rise by 4.7 mb/d year-on-year (y-o-y) to 100 mb/d. Saudi Arabia is set to rank as the world's single largest source of growth (+1.6 mb/d), boosting production to an annual record rate," the report read.

The agency also upgraded its forecast for the oil output in 2023 and expects it to rise by 700,000 barrels per day to 100.8 million barrels per day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Saudi Arabia Million

Recent Stories

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

60 minutes ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

1 hour ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

1 hour ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

1 hour ago
 Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia serie ..

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia series and ICC Women's T20 World Cu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.