IEA Upgrades 2022 Global Oil Production Growth Forecast to 4.7Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has upgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2022 and expects it to rise by 4.7 million barrels per day to 100 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Wednesday.

"For 2022 as a whole, global oil supply is forecast to rise by 4.7 mb/d year-on-year (y-o-y) to 100 mb/d. Saudi Arabia is set to rank as the world's single largest source of growth (+1.6 mb/d), boosting production to an annual record rate," the report read.

The agency also upgraded its forecast for the oil output in 2023 and expects it to rise by 700,000 barrels per day to 100.8 million barrels per day.