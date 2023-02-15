IEA Upgrades 2023 Global Oil Output Forecast, Expects Increase to 101.3Mln Bpd - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has upgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2023 and now expects an increase to the record 101.3 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Wednesday.

In January, the agency expected the global oil production to reach 101.1 million barrels per day in 2023.

"We expect global output to grow 1.2 mb/d in 2023, driven by non-OPEC+. Supply from OPEC+ is projected to contract with Russia pressured by sanctions," the report read, adding that the output in 2023 will grow to 101.3 million barrels per day.