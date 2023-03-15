IEA Upgrades 2023 Global Oil Output Forecast, Expects Increase to 101.6Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has upgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2023 and now expects an increase of 1.6 million barrels per day to 101.6 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Wednesday.

"For the year as a whole, we expect world oil production to grow by 1.6 mb/d, with the US and Brazil dominating growth," the report read, adding that global oil production is expected to stand at 101.6 million barrels per day in 2023.