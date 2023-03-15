UrduPoint.com

IEA Upgrades 2023 Global Oil Output Forecast, Expects Increase To 101.6Mln Bpd - Report

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

IEA Upgrades 2023 Global Oil Output Forecast, Expects Increase to 101.6Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has upgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2023 and now expects an increase of 1.6 million barrels per day to 101.6 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Wednesday.

"For the year as a whole, we expect world oil production to grow by 1.6 mb/d, with the US and Brazil dominating growth," the report read, adding that global oil production is expected to stand at 101.6 million barrels per day in 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Brazil Million

Recent Stories

6% service fees reduction helps real estate invest ..

6% service fees reduction helps real estate investors save AED37.2 mn in 2022: D ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI workers foil police attempt to arrest Imran Kh ..

PTI workers foil police attempt to arrest Imran Khan for third times

15 minutes ago
 Youth-led &#039;Road to COP28&#039; opens in Expo ..

Youth-led &#039;Road to COP28&#039; opens in Expo City Dubai

48 minutes ago
 TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact ..

TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact Assessment

1 hour ago
 National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorologic ..

National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorological Administration to expand co ..

1 hour ago
 US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive i ..

US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive in Islamabad today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.