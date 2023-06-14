IEA Upgrades 2023 Global Oil Output Growth Forecast to 101.3Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has upgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2023, expecting an increase to 101.3 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Wednesday.

"Total oil supply is forecast to reach record high levels of 101.3 mb/d this year and 102.3 mb/d next year," the report said.