IEA Upgrades 2023 Global Oil Output Growth Forecast to 101.5Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has upgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2023, expecting an increase by 1.6 million barrels per day to 101.5 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Thursday.

"For 2023, global production is forecast to increase by 1.6 mb/d to 101.5 mb/d, as non-OPEC+ expands by 1.9 mb/d. In 2024, global supply is set to rise by 1.2 mb/d to a new record of 102.8 mb/d, with non-OPEC+ accounting for all of the increase," the report read.