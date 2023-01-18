IEA Upgrades 2023 Global Oil Production Growth Forecast to 101.1Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has upgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2022 to 100.1 million barrels per day, and its 2023 production forecast to 101.1 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Wednesday.

"Though modest versus 2022, growth in 2023 will still lift total oil supply to an all-time high of 101.1 mb/d," the report said.

The agency added that total oil supply in the world amounted to 100.1 million barrels per day in 2022.