IEA Upgrades Forecast for 2023 Global Oil Demand to 101.9Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has upgraded its forecast for the global oil demand to 101.9 million barrels per day in 2023, according to its fresh report published on Wednesday.

"Following a modest year-on-year contraction in 4Q22, global oil demand is set to rise by 2 mb/d in 2023 to 101.9 mb/d," the report read.