IEA Upgrades Forecast for 2023 Global Oil Demand to 102Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has upgraded its forecast for the global oil demand to 102 million barrels per day in 2023, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"World oil demand is forecast to rise by 2.2 mb/d year-on-year in 2023 to an average 102 mb/d, 200 kb/d above last month's Report," the report read.