IEA Upgrades Forecast for 2023 Global Oil Demand to 102.3Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has upgraded its forecast for the global oil demand to 102.3 million barrels per day in 2023, according to its fresh report published on Wednesday.

"World oil demand will grow by 2.4 mb/d in 2023 to 102.3 mb/d, a new record," the report read, adding that this is 300,000 barrels per day more than expected in the May report.