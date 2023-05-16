MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has once again upgraded its forecast for oil and condensate production in Russia for 2023 and now it expects a decrease in oil production by 350,000 barrels per day instead of the previously expected 530,000 barrels per day to 10.7 million barrels per day, its fresh report said on Tuesday.

"Russian oil supply has proved resilient following its invasion of Ukraine with crude exports re-routed to new markets as deep price discounts attract traders as well as refiners willing to risk handling the barrels. This supports our 180 kb/d upward revision of Russian output for this year. We now expect average oil production of 10.7 mb/d in 2023, down 350 kb/d y-o-y," the report said.