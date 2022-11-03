IEA Urges Europe to Take Measures to Prepare for Next Winter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Europe should refrain from excessive optimism about gas reserves in underground storage facilities and take urgent measures to prepare for next winter, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"The cushion provided by current storage levels, as well as recent lower gas prices and unusually mild temperatures, should not lead to overly optimistic conclusions about the future.

The process of filling EU gas storage sites this year benefited from key factors that may well not be repeated in 2023," the IEA said in a press release, adding that currently EU gas storage facilities are 95% full.

The agency believes that a more rapid deployment of energy efficiency measures are required to reduce the risk of a worsening energy crisis. The IEA will present a plan in due course, showing concrete policy actions that could be taken to secure Europe's gas balance for next winter.