UrduPoint.com

IEA Urges Europe To Take Measures To Prepare For Next Winter

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 06:30 PM

IEA Urges Europe to Take Measures to Prepare for Next Winter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Europe should refrain from excessive optimism about gas reserves in underground storage facilities and take urgent measures to prepare for next winter, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"The cushion provided by current storage levels, as well as recent lower gas prices and unusually mild temperatures, should not lead to overly optimistic conclusions about the future.

The process of filling EU gas storage sites this year benefited from key factors that may well not be repeated in 2023," the IEA said in a press release, adding that currently EU gas storage facilities are 95% full.

The agency believes that a more rapid deployment of energy efficiency measures are required to reduce the risk of a worsening energy crisis. The IEA will present a plan in due course, showing concrete policy actions that could be taken to secure Europe's gas balance for next winter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Energy Crisis Lead May Gas From

Recent Stories

PTI terms assassination attempt on Imran Khan as a ..

PTI terms assassination attempt on Imran Khan as attack on Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 PM strongly condemns attack on PTI Chairman Imran ..

PM strongly condemns attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifte ..

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifted to hospital

1 hour ago
 Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

2 hours ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.