(@FahadShabbir)

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said its forecasts for the 2019 and 2020 global oil demand remain unchanged, standing at 1 million barrels per day and 1.2 million barrels per day respectively

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said its forecasts for the 2019 and 2020 global oil demand remain unchanged, standing at 1 million barrels per day and 1.2 million barrels per day respectively.

"Our global demand growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 remain unchanged, at 1 mb/d and 1.2 mb/d," the IEA said in its monthly report.