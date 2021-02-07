IEP-RIC holds lecture on 'Construction Claims' for budding engineers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Institution of Engineers Pakistan-Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) has organized a technical lecture for graduate engineers on the topic of 'Construction Claims' to deal with project management issues.

The programme was aimed at apprising the young engineers about their managerial responsibilities and legal obligations in settling different claims and disputes, a press release issued here said on Sunday.

The event was arranged by the center as a part of its continuing professional development program (CPD) for the young engineers.

A certified Project Management Professional Engineer Haroon Rashid, who was the guest speaker, highlighted the importance of effective management of claims and disputes in the construction work.

Vice Chancellor Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan Engr. Prof Dr Attaullah Shah briefed the graduate engineers on methodologies of settling claims and ensuring transparency of contracts in executing both civil and public sectors projects.

CPD Convener Engr. Ahmed Shamim conducted the session, which was also attended among others by chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi and Secretary IEP-RIC Gp. Capt. Engr. Najamuddin.

Engr. Haroon Rashid explained to the participants about the common claims that were faced by the project engineers in the construction process.

These claims, he asserted, were needed to be settled under 'FIDIC 87' that entailed the international norms and practices for carrying out the construction projects.

He also highlighted various kinds of cost claims and explained the issues arising out of legal obligations and breach of the obligations that could be amicably settled.

Dr. Attaullah Shah while giving examples from his rich project management experience was of the view that transparency of the contract was very important, for which the engineers needed to maintain proper record and evidence.

He emphasized that the engineers should fulfill their responsibilities, according to FIDIC-laid down provisions.

He said the young engineers had to focus on their capacity-building in project management and must strengthen the monitoring system of a project.

Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi in his concluding remarks thanked the Resource Person and Dr Ataullah for their intriguing talk.

He informed the participants that efforts were underway to start certification courses and the IEP-RIC would continue to regularly hold capacity-building training programmes for the young engineers.