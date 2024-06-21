IESCO Notifies 2-day Power Shutdown Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 08:31 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Diplomatic Enclave, Orchard Scheme, CDA Pump, G-8 Markaz, Marvi, F-6 Blue Area, Malik Altaf, Zia Masjid, Highway, Farash Town, Scheme-II, F-10/3, G-10/2, International School, I-10/1, Meera Jaffer, Pir Meher Ali Shah, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Kurry, Isolation Hospital, PHA-I, Company Bagh, Gharial, MCM, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Bari Imam, Lohi Bhir, Iqbal Town, Service Road East Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Commercial Centre, Affendi Colony, C-Block, A-Block, Eid Gah, National Market, Shaheed Mohammad Din, Al Noor Colony, Khanna-II, Farooq Azam, Gulzar Quaid, Tamsamaabad, Liaquat Bagh, Fuwara Chowk, Jama Masjid, Gwalmandi, Pirwadhai, Quaidabad, Bani, People Colony, New Race Course, Railway Colony, Kamalabad, Nust Road, Noon, Chakra, Ratta, Fazahia, Officer Colony, Chakra Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-I, Tipu Road, Makkah Chowk, Swan Garden-I, Pepsi Cola, RCCI Express, Model Town, Hamak, Mohra Nagyal, Gulistan Colony, Morgah, Major Riaz, Defense Road, Ranyal, Shah Jeevan, Jhawara, Chontra, Sehala College, Nar, Khawaja, Panjar, Chowk Pandori, Mandra-II, Kalayam, Bengali, Syed Kasran, CB Khan-II, Morgah, Pindi Board, Park View, Car Chowk, Jail Park, Fuji Foundation, Mehboob Shaheed, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS, Qureshiabad, Gurja.I, Hayal, Murt, Ranyal, Gulistan Fatima Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawaz Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, Kala Khan, ECHS D-18, Model Town, Colonel Sher Khan, Industrial, Attock Cantt, Hameed, Shaadi Khan, Bara Zee, Kamra Rural, Mansar, 3 Mela, Soni, Malhwali, Azim Shaheed, Qutbal, Nara, Dharnal, Amanpur, Punjab Small Industries, Mix Industries, Kohistan Enclave, Model Town, 500 Bed Hospital, Kohsar Valley, Kashif Gul, Brahma, Jhang, Dhirak, Multan Khurd, Baba Rakhi, Muslim Town Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, Shukrila, Kohar, Jakhar, M.
Riaz Shaheed, Madhu Kalis, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Hasnot, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Dinah-4 City, Gujjar Khan, Ghori Dhamek, Baba Shaheed, Galiana, RTM, KTM, Qazia Feeders, Chakwal Circle, KSM Unit-III, Kariala, CTM, Line Park, Jamalwal, Khairpur, Islamia Chowk, Jund Awan, Dhadyal Rural, Mulhal. Mughlan, Chakaral, Rizwan Textile Mill, Dandut, Duffer, Dalwal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Hasal, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, GPO Chowk, Malkwal, Akwal, Bilalabad, Multan Khard, CS Shah Feeders, GSO Circle, from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Dhirkot, Chamankot, Dana Express, Dhalla, Manhasa Suhawa, Nimble, Birut, Gujjar Kohala Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 09:00 AM, Kalal, Shah Pur, Adiala, Khasala, Humayun-I, Dhok Noor, Gulshanabad, Rose Line, Adiala Jail, Shahigan, Defense Road, Askari-14, PGHS Feeders,
On Sunday from 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM, GSO Circle, Gulbarg. 8, 5, 9 & 7, Residency-17, RIU, OPF Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, Shams Colony, Azharabad, CWO, Golara, Charing Cross, Westridge Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Jhangi, Peshawar Road, P&T, EME, Quaid-e-Azam, Seham, Rajahabad Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, City No. I, OPF, AS Mill, PS Mill, City Industrial, HPT Mirpur, City 3 feeders and surroundings.
Recent Stories
WB approves $535 mln for Crisis-Resilient Social Protection, LIVAQUA
Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief
QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala
Shaheed BB always played important role for promotion of democratic values: Balo ..
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points
Profiteers fined in Sialkot
627 tablets distributed among primary school in-charges
Two held with drugs, illicit weapon
Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for financial year 2024-25
KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station
Two held with kites, string rolls
PUC condemns tragic incident in Swat
More Stories From Business
-
WB approves $535 mln for Crisis-Resilient Social Protection, LIVAQUA21 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points2 hours ago
-
Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St2 hours ago
-
Shaza appreciates Google for creating local assembly of Chromebooks in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market2 hours ago
-
Fertilizer dealers meet with Minister for Industries3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,600 per tola4 hours ago
-
Stock markets drop as tech rally fades2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights Pak-China partnership as beacon of stability amidst global uncertainties5 hours ago
-
Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in June2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago