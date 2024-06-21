IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Diplomatic Enclave, Orchard Scheme, CDA Pump, G-8 Markaz, Marvi, F-6 Blue Area, Malik Altaf, Zia Masjid, Highway, Farash Town, Scheme-II, F-10/3, G-10/2, International School, I-10/1, Meera Jaffer, Pir Meher Ali Shah, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Kurry, Isolation Hospital, PHA-I, Company Bagh, Gharial, MCM, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Bari Imam, Lohi Bhir, Iqbal Town, Service Road East Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Commercial Centre, Affendi Colony, C-Block, A-Block, Eid Gah, National Market, Shaheed Mohammad Din, Al Noor Colony, Khanna-II, Farooq Azam, Gulzar Quaid, Tamsamaabad, Liaquat Bagh, Fuwara Chowk, Jama Masjid, Gwalmandi, Pirwadhai, Quaidabad, Bani, People Colony, New Race Course, Railway Colony, Kamalabad, Nust Road, Noon, Chakra, Ratta, Fazahia, Officer Colony, Chakra Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-I, Tipu Road, Makkah Chowk, Swan Garden-I, Pepsi Cola, RCCI Express, Model Town, Hamak, Mohra Nagyal, Gulistan Colony, Morgah, Major Riaz, Defense Road, Ranyal, Shah Jeevan, Jhawara, Chontra, Sehala College, Nar, Khawaja, Panjar, Chowk Pandori, Mandra-II, Kalayam, Bengali, Syed Kasran, CB Khan-II, Morgah, Pindi Board, Park View, Car Chowk, Jail Park, Fuji Foundation, Mehboob Shaheed, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS, Qureshiabad, Gurja.I, Hayal, Murt, Ranyal, Gulistan Fatima Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawaz Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, Kala Khan, ECHS D-18, Model Town, Colonel Sher Khan, Industrial, Attock Cantt, Hameed, Shaadi Khan, Bara Zee, Kamra Rural, Mansar, 3 Mela, Soni, Malhwali, Azim Shaheed, Qutbal, Nara, Dharnal, Amanpur, Punjab Small Industries, Mix Industries, Kohistan Enclave, Model Town, 500 Bed Hospital, Kohsar Valley, Kashif Gul, Brahma, Jhang, Dhirak, Multan Khurd, Baba Rakhi, Muslim Town Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, Shukrila, Kohar, Jakhar, M.

Riaz Shaheed, Madhu Kalis, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Hasnot, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Dinah-4 City, Gujjar Khan, Ghori Dhamek, Baba Shaheed, Galiana, RTM, KTM, Qazia Feeders, Chakwal Circle, KSM Unit-III, Kariala, CTM, Line Park, Jamalwal, Khairpur, Islamia Chowk, Jund Awan, Dhadyal Rural, Mulhal. Mughlan, Chakaral, Rizwan Textile Mill, Dandut, Duffer, Dalwal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Hasal, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, GPO Chowk, Malkwal, Akwal, Bilalabad, Multan Khard, CS Shah Feeders, GSO Circle, from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Dhirkot, Chamankot, Dana Express, Dhalla, Manhasa Suhawa, Nimble, Birut, Gujjar Kohala Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 09:00 AM, Kalal, Shah Pur, Adiala, Khasala, Humayun-I, Dhok Noor, Gulshanabad, Rose Line, Adiala Jail, Shahigan, Defense Road, Askari-14, PGHS Feeders,

On Sunday from 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM, GSO Circle, Gulbarg. 8, 5, 9 & 7, Residency-17, RIU, OPF Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, Shams Colony, Azharabad, CWO, Golara, Charing Cross, Westridge Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Jhangi, Peshawar Road, P&T, EME, Quaid-e-Azam, Seham, Rajahabad Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, City No. I, OPF, AS Mill, PS Mill, City Industrial, HPT Mirpur, City 3 feeders and surroundings.