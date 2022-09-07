If Europe Needs No Advantages of Cheap Gas From Russia, There Are Other States - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) If Europe does not need advantages in terms of cheap gas from Russia, then there are other countries ready to cooperate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Receiving natural gas from Russia, the economies of the leading European countries had obvious competitive advantages of a global nature for decades.

If they think that they do not need such advantages, well, it does not bother us in any way because the need for energy resources in the world is very large," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia is ready to cooperate with any country, the leader added.

