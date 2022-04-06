UrduPoint.com

If Russia Demands Gas Be Paid For In Rubles, Hungary Will Pay In Rubles - Orban

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

If Russia Demands Gas Be Paid for in Rubles, Hungary Will Pay in Rubles - Orban

Hungary does not mind paying for Russian gas in rubles, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Hungary does not mind paying for Russian gas in rubles, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

"We have no problem paying in rubles. If the Russians ask to pay in rubles, we will pay in rubles," Orban told reporters, as quoted by the hirado.hu news portal.

The prime minister also said that high energy prices in Europe require urgent actions from Brussels, according to Reuters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Brussels Hungary Gas From

Recent Stories

Good times: Luxury watchmakers face soaring demand ..

Good times: Luxury watchmakers face soaring demand

17 seconds ago
 UNGA to Vote Thursday on US Push to Suspend Russia ..

UNGA to Vote Thursday on US Push to Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council - O ..

20 seconds ago
 Orban Says Invited Putin to Hold Peace Talks With ..

Orban Says Invited Putin to Hold Peace Talks With Ukraine in Hungary - Reports

21 seconds ago
 'Panahgahs' give festive look at 'Sehar', 'Iftar' ..

'Panahgahs' give festive look at 'Sehar', 'Iftar' times

26 seconds ago
 Federal government's Ramzan relief package success ..

Federal government's Ramzan relief package successfully launched

4 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 14,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 291 Dea ..

Russia Confirms 14,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 291 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Respons ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.