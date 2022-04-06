If Russia Demands Gas Be Paid for in Rubles, Hungary Will Pay in Rubles - Orban

Hungary does not mind paying for Russian gas in rubles, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday

"We have no problem paying in rubles. If the Russians ask to pay in rubles, we will pay in rubles," Orban told reporters, as quoted by the hirado.hu news portal.

The prime minister also said that high energy prices in Europe require urgent actions from Brussels, according to Reuters.