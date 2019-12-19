UrduPoint.com
IFC Delegation Calls On Asad Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation of International Finance Corporation headed by Regional Head of Operations Shabana Khawar, called on the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar here on Thursday.

The delegation apprised minister of various initiatives in the private sector which were being supported by the IFC.

Hub Leader PPP Transaction Advisory Services Moazzam Mekan expressed intent of IFC to make further investment in collaboration with the private sector.

The minister appreciated the work being done by the IFC and invited them to participate in the upcoming BoT projects in water supply and housing sector.

