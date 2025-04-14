Open Menu

IFC Reaffirms Support For Macroeconomic Reforms

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM

IFC reaffirms support for macroeconomic reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Global Director for Public Private Privatization & Corporate Finance Advisory, Ms Linda Rudo Munyengeterwa here on Monday expressed strong interest in supporting the country’s macroeconomic reform, investment and privatization initiatives.

Ms Linda, who is leading IFC delegation to Pakistan, said this during a high-level meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, , according to press release issued by finance ministry.

She conveyed that the IFC delegation had come here with an open mind, intending to explore the market and engage with key government stakeholders to identify potential areas for investment.

The IFC delegation reaffirmed their willingness to work closely with stakeholders in Pakistan, offering both advisory services and investment support aimed at achieving long-term and inclusive economic development.

IFC’s extensive global experience across various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, transport, public finance, and privatization, was highlighted as a valuable asset that could be leveraged to support Pakistan’s development agenda.

The delegation emphasized their readiness to partner with Pakistan in exploring viable opportunities for collaboration and investment.

The Finance Minister welcomed the IFC delegation and acknowledged the valuable technical expertise and advisory support extended by the institution in various sectors. He noted that macroeconomic stability, which forms the foundation of economic resilience, had been largely restored in Pakistan.

He further underscored the government’s commitment to maintaining this stability and ensuring long-term, sustainable economic growth.

Recognizing the fiscal challenges in managing public finances and meeting the country’s expanding development needs, the Minister stressed the importance of utilizing the expertise and financial resources of international institutions like IFC through public-private partnerships.

He affirmed that such collaborations could facilitate the implementation of essential reforms and enhance efforts to develop efficient energy, transport, and infrastructure systems in response to the demands of a growing population.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

30 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

30 minutes ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

30 minutes ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

30 minutes ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

30 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

31 minutes ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

31 minutes ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

32 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

32 minutes ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

32 minutes ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

1 hour ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business