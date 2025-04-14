IFC reaffirms support for macroeconomic reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Global Director for Public Private Privatization & Corporate Finance Advisory, Ms Linda Rudo Munyengeterwa here on Monday expressed strong interest in supporting the country’s macroeconomic reform, investment and privatization initiatives.

Ms Linda, who is leading IFC delegation to Pakistan, said this during a high-level meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, , according to press release issued by finance ministry.

She conveyed that the IFC delegation had come here with an open mind, intending to explore the market and engage with key government stakeholders to identify potential areas for investment.

The IFC delegation reaffirmed their willingness to work closely with stakeholders in Pakistan, offering both advisory services and investment support aimed at achieving long-term and inclusive economic development.

IFC’s extensive global experience across various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, transport, public finance, and privatization, was highlighted as a valuable asset that could be leveraged to support Pakistan’s development agenda.

The delegation emphasized their readiness to partner with Pakistan in exploring viable opportunities for collaboration and investment.

The Finance Minister welcomed the IFC delegation and acknowledged the valuable technical expertise and advisory support extended by the institution in various sectors. He noted that macroeconomic stability, which forms the foundation of economic resilience, had been largely restored in Pakistan.

He further underscored the government’s commitment to maintaining this stability and ensuring long-term, sustainable economic growth.

Recognizing the fiscal challenges in managing public finances and meeting the country’s expanding development needs, the Minister stressed the importance of utilizing the expertise and financial resources of international institutions like IFC through public-private partnerships.

He affirmed that such collaborations could facilitate the implementation of essential reforms and enhance efforts to develop efficient energy, transport, and infrastructure systems in response to the demands of a growing population.