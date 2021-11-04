Iftikhar Ahmad appointed DG (OPS)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Iftikhar Ahmad, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Director General (OPS), Directorate General of Transit Trade, Karachi.

According to FBR notification issued here Thursday, presently he posted as Chief, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

FBR also notify that Muhammad Junaid Murtaza, a BS-18 officer of IR Services appointed as Second Secretary (International Taxes-Operation), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.