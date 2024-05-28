Iftikhar Ali Malik Felicitates Nation On Youm-e-Takbeer
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Iftikhar Ali Malik, former President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday extended his heartfelt felicitations to the nation and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Youm-e-Takbeer.
Malik praised former PM Nawaz Sharif's decisive leadership and vision that led to the historic event, which marked Pakistan as the first Muslim-majority country to acquire nuclear capability, a news release said.
He highlighted that this strategic milestone significantly bolstered the nation's defense, rendering it invincible against any external aggression and security threats.
He commended Nawaz Sharif's courage in the face of immense international pressure and sanctions, underscoring the importance of strong leadership in safeguarding national interests.
Malik emphasized that the successful launch not only fortified Pakistan's defense but also instilled a sense of pride and confidence among its citizens.
He reiterated the need for continued vigilance and strategic foresight to maintain and enhance the country's security capabilities, ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Cattle markets to be made functional 10 days before Eid: Commissioner22 minutes ago
-
VCs committee demands continuation of financial support to universities1 hour ago
-
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’2 hours ago
-
Malik felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer4 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer day of national pride, courage, determination: Ahsan Zafar4 hours ago
-
Chairman ICE promotes ‘Creative Economy’ concept to connect Pakistan with Indonesia's economy4 hours ago
-
Pakistan reviving Belt and Road Initiative projects: Ahsan Iqbal5 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.500 per tola to Rs.240,3005 hours ago
-
President SCCI emphasizing the potential for enhanced trade and investment between Pakistan and Ethi ..8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 202412 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 202412 hours ago
-
Papua New Guinea says evacuating 7,900 people under threat of new landslide12 hours ago