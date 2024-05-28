Iftikhar Ali Malik felicitates Nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Iftikhar Ali Malik, former President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday extended his heartfelt felicitations to the nation and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Youm-e-Takbeer.

Malik praised former PM Nawaz Sharif's decisive leadership and vision that led to the historic event, which marked Pakistan as the first Muslim-majority country to acquire nuclear capability, a news release said.

He highlighted that this strategic milestone significantly bolstered the nation's defense, rendering it invincible against any external aggression and security threats.

He commended Nawaz Sharif's courage in the face of immense international pressure and sanctions, underscoring the importance of strong leadership in safeguarding national interests.

Malik emphasized that the successful launch not only fortified Pakistan's defense but also instilled a sense of pride and confidence among its citizens.

He reiterated the need for continued vigilance and strategic foresight to maintain and enhance the country's security capabilities, ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.