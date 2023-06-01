Iftikhar Ali Malik hails re-election of Turkish President

Founder Chairman Pak-US Business Council and former President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik has felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for winning the election

In a congratulatory letter, he said that both countries had enjoyed friendly relations since Pakistan's inception in 1947, with Turkiye being one of the first countries to recognize Pakistan as an independent state. He said economic ties between Pakistan and Turkiye had been growing steadily, said a press release on Thursday.

The trade volume between the two countries had increased over the years, with both sides aiming to enhance bilateral trade and investment, Malik highlighted.

Efforts were being made to explore new avenues of economic cooperation, particularly in sectors such as textiles, construction, energy, and agriculture, he added.

He said the two countries continue to deepen their cooperation in various fields, further cementing their longstanding friendship.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan and Turkiye share strong cultural, people-to-people contacts, diplomatic relations, political and military cooperation, besides historical bonds due to their common Muslim heritage.

"The people of both countries have a deep appreciation for each other's culture, traditions, and values. There is a mutual respect and admiration between the two nations, often referred to as 'brotherly countries'," he added.

Malik said both countries had maintained close diplomatic relations over the years, adding that both had supported each other on various regional and international issues at United Nations, OIC and ECO.

He said both had supported each other's stances on regional matters, including the conflicts in the Middle East and the rights of the Palestinian people. "Leaders of both countries have maintained frequent high-level visits to enhance political cooperation and strengthen ties," Malik added.