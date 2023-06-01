UrduPoint.com

Iftikhar Ali Malik Hails Re-election Of Turkish President

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Iftikhar Ali Malik hails re-election of Turkish President

Founder Chairman Pak-US Business Council and former President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik has felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for winning the election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Founder Chairman Pak-US Business Council and former President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik has felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for winning the election.

In a congratulatory letter, he said that both countries had enjoyed friendly relations since Pakistan's inception in 1947, with Turkiye being one of the first countries to recognize Pakistan as an independent state. He said economic ties between Pakistan and Turkiye had been growing steadily, said a press release on Thursday.

The trade volume between the two countries had increased over the years, with both sides aiming to enhance bilateral trade and investment, Malik highlighted.

Efforts were being made to explore new avenues of economic cooperation, particularly in sectors such as textiles, construction, energy, and agriculture, he added.

He said the two countries continue to deepen their cooperation in various fields, further cementing their longstanding friendship.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan and Turkiye share strong cultural, people-to-people contacts, diplomatic relations, political and military cooperation, besides historical bonds due to their common Muslim heritage.

"The people of both countries have a deep appreciation for each other's culture, traditions, and values. There is a mutual respect and admiration between the two nations, often referred to as 'brotherly countries'," he added.

Malik said both countries had maintained close diplomatic relations over the years, adding that both had supported each other on various regional and international issues at United Nations, OIC and ECO.

He said both had supported each other's stances on regional matters, including the conflicts in the Middle East and the rights of the Palestinian people. "Leaders of both countries have maintained frequent high-level visits to enhance political cooperation and strengthen ties," Malik added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan United Nations Business Agriculture Middle East Chamber Tayyip Erdogan Commerce Textile Muslim Industry Share OIC

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relati ..

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relating to corporate tax for free z ..

10 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says US Imposing Sanctions, Visa Restrict ..

Sullivan Says US Imposing Sanctions, Visa Restrictions on Actors Behind Violence ..

59 seconds ago
 200 poultry units distributed in district Jhang

200 poultry units distributed in district Jhang

1 minute ago
 Education Ministry officials express commitment to ..

Education Ministry officials express commitment to reduce tobacco consumption, c ..

1 minute ago
 MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financi ..

MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financing to investors in industrial ..

10 minutes ago
 Traffic Police conduct operation against transport ..

Traffic Police conduct operation against transporters for overcharging commuters ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.