(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) former President Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday said Pakistan possessed a wealth of resources, skills, and industries that could contribute significantly to the global market.

Speaking to a delegation of industrialists and traders, he said, "Collaborative efforts from government, private sector, and civil society are essential to bring about a positive change in addition to reviving the economy by placing a special emphasis on boosting exports," said a press release issued here.

He said, "Through export capabilities, we can not only generate revenue but also create employment opportunities and strengthen our international standing."

Iftikhar stressed the need for initiating result-oriented comprehensive economic reforms that encourage investment, facilitate ease of doing business, and promote entrepreneurship.

He said such measures will help rejuvenate various sectors and attract both domestic and foreign investors.

He emphasized for establishment of more specialized export zones, offering a basket of incentives to export-oriented industries, and investment in infrastructure that supports efficient production and transportation of goods.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said investment in vocational and technical training programs is a prerequisite to empower our workforce with modern skills, making them more competitive in the global market.

He said consistent power and gas supply is a lifetime requirement for industries, promoting higher productivity and reduced operational costs.

He said we must harness the potential of modern technology to streamline administrative processes, reduce corruption, and enhance transparency, creating a conducive environment for economic growth.