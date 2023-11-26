Open Menu

Iftikhar Ali Malik Highlights Pakistan's Abundant Resources, Skills For Global Market Contribution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Iftikhar Ali Malik highlights Pakistan's abundant resources, skills for global market contribution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) former President Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday said Pakistan possessed a wealth of resources, skills, and industries that could contribute significantly to the global market.

Speaking to a delegation of industrialists and traders, he said, "Collaborative efforts from government, private sector, and civil society are essential to bring about a positive change in addition to reviving the economy by placing a special emphasis on boosting exports," said a press release issued here.

He said, "Through export capabilities, we can not only generate revenue but also create employment opportunities and strengthen our international standing."

Iftikhar stressed the need for initiating result-oriented comprehensive economic reforms that encourage investment, facilitate ease of doing business, and promote entrepreneurship.

He said such measures will help rejuvenate various sectors and attract both domestic and foreign investors.

He emphasized for establishment of more specialized export zones, offering a basket of incentives to export-oriented industries, and investment in infrastructure that supports efficient production and transportation of goods.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said investment in vocational and technical training programs is a prerequisite to empower our workforce with modern skills, making them more competitive in the global market.

He said consistent power and gas supply is a lifetime requirement for industries, promoting higher productivity and reduced operational costs.

He said we must harness the potential of modern technology to streamline administrative processes, reduce corruption, and enhance transparency, creating a conducive environment for economic growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Technology Exports Business Civil Society Chamber Gas Sunday Market Commerce From Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

23 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

23 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

23 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

23 hours ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Business