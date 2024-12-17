Iftikhar Ali Welcomes 200 Basis Point Reduction In SBP's Policy Rate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Former President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Tuesday welcomed 200 basis points reduction in monetary policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Former President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Tuesday welcomed 200 basis points reduction in monetary policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
Hailing the decision, he termed it as a timely and positive step toward boosting economic growth, supporting trade and revitalizing Pakistan’s industrial sector, said a news release.
Expressing his gratitude to the SBP, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and the government, he acknowledged their collective efforts in controlling inflation, stabilizing foreign exchange reserves, and improving the overall business climate.
He emphasized that this monetary easing would provide much-needed relief to businesses and industries struggling with high borrowing costs.
"This decision will stimulate investment, reduce the cost of doing business, and create an enabling environment for growth," said Iftikhar Ali Malik.
"It will boost the confidence of local and foreign investors, drive job creation, and ensure sustainable economic development in Pakistan".
Highlighting the broader economic impact, he said that this decision would ease financial pressure on manufacturers, exporters and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enabling them to access cheaper credit and expand operations.
He said it would lead to enhanced production capacity, increased exports, and improved competitiveness of Pakistani products in global markets.
Maintaining price stability and boosting economic activity is the hallmark of a sound economic strategy, he added.
He urged the government to continue adopting business-friendly policies and to provide further support to the industrial sector, which remains the backbone of the economy.
He reiterated his belief that the reduction in interest rates would encourage private sector investment and fast-track Pakistan’s path to economic recovery.
"This harmonious approach will pave the way for Pakistan’s long-term economic revival and prosperity," he remarked.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its ..
Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria School in Al Dhaid
Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing sustainability
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturity in maritime sector
ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies
DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months
Romina lauds World Bank for fostering more resilient future for Pakistan
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds record current account surplus
UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project
Pak Navy participates in multilateral exercise Mavi Balina-2024 at Dalaman
More Stories From Business
-
250 welfare projects to start in Faisalabad soon: Commissioner47 minutes ago
-
GCUF seminar on 19th2 hours ago
-
SECP advices Public against RAMPERS2 hours ago
-
Ahsan hails SBP to reduce interest rate by 200 basis points18 minutes ago
-
Japan provides ¥1.503b for maternal, child health, flood management2 hours ago
-
SACM emphasizes on digitization of public service provision3 hours ago
-
Iftikhar Ali welcomes 200 basis point reduction in SBP's policy rate3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 1,308 points3 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 pasia against dollar3 minutes ago
-
IMF approves 184-mln-USD funding to support Zambia's economic recovery3 hours ago
-
Guangdong carbon market closes flat3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Tuesday3 hours ago