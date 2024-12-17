Open Menu

Iftikhar Ali Welcomes 200 Basis Point Reduction In SBP's Policy Rate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Iftikhar Ali welcomes 200 basis point reduction in SBP's policy rate

Former President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Tuesday welcomed 200 basis points reduction in monetary policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Former President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Tuesday welcomed 200 basis points reduction in monetary policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Hailing the decision, he termed it as a timely and positive step toward boosting economic growth, supporting trade and revitalizing Pakistan’s industrial sector, said a news release.

Expressing his gratitude to the SBP, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and the government, he acknowledged their collective efforts in controlling inflation, stabilizing foreign exchange reserves, and improving the overall business climate.

He emphasized that this monetary easing would provide much-needed relief to businesses and industries struggling with high borrowing costs.

"This decision will stimulate investment, reduce the cost of doing business, and create an enabling environment for growth," said Iftikhar Ali Malik.

"It will boost the confidence of local and foreign investors, drive job creation, and ensure sustainable economic development in Pakistan".

Highlighting the broader economic impact, he said that this decision would ease financial pressure on manufacturers, exporters and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enabling them to access cheaper credit and expand operations.

He said it would lead to enhanced production capacity, increased exports, and improved competitiveness of Pakistani products in global markets.

Maintaining price stability and boosting economic activity is the hallmark of a sound economic strategy, he added.

He urged the government to continue adopting business-friendly policies and to provide further support to the industrial sector, which remains the backbone of the economy.

He reiterated his belief that the reduction in interest rates would encourage private sector investment and fast-track Pakistan’s path to economic recovery.

"This harmonious approach will pave the way for Pakistan’s long-term economic revival and prosperity," he remarked.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Exports Business State Bank Of Pakistan Job Lead Price Chamber Market Commerce Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, s ..

Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its ..

1 minute ago
 Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects

Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria Sc ..

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria School in Al Dhaid

1 minute ago
 Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing ..

Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing sustainability

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturi ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturity in maritime sector

17 minutes ago
 ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, polic ..

ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies

46 minutes ago
DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

1 hour ago
 Romina lauds World Bank for fostering more resilie ..

Romina lauds World Bank for fostering more resilient future for Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

18 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds re ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds record current account surplus

18 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Proj ..

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy participates in multilateral exercise Mav ..

Pak Navy participates in multilateral exercise Mavi Balina-2024 at Dalaman

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business