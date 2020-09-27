UrduPoint.com
Iftikhar Greets All Newly Elected Office Bearers Of Chambers Of Commerce

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 04:40 PM

Iftikhar greets all newly elected office bearers of chambers of commerce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday greeted all the newly elected office bearers of chamber of commerce and Industry across the country.

In a felicitations letter addressed to all newly elected Presidents,SVPs,VPs and executive committee members throughout the country, he said that private sector which was back bone of the economy must live upto expectations and aspirations of the nation by safeguarding the interests of business community in true letter and spirit.

He said that fairly competent educated candidates enjoying good repute and the highest degree of integrity were voted to power in chamber election for gigantic task of promotion of trade and accelerate the pace of industrialisation in post COVID- 19.

He assured that Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue to take all stakeholders into confidence prior to policy formation for yielding better results.

He said business community would act as bridge between the private and public sectors to put the engine of economic growth in motion.

Iftikhar Ali Malik urged the new leadership to help address the genuine grievances being confronted by traders at all level on top priority selflessly and continue to establish constant close liaison and coordination with traders.

He said that the best candidates would also be fielded with consensus in coming annual elections of the federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

