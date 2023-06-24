Open Menu

Iftikhar Malik Condoles Death Of Shahzada Dawood, His Son

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Iftikhar Malik condoles death of Shahzada Dawood, his son

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Former President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Saturday condoled the untimely demise of renowned business tycoon and distinguished philanthropist Shahzada Dawood and his son Salman Dawood in tragic incident of submersible.

In a press statement, he said that late Shahzada Dawood will be remembered as a remarkable individual who made significant contributions to his poor strata of the society and the business world.

He said apart from business pursuits, Dawood family earned good repute in pursuing the projects of social corporate sector mainly aimed at welfare of the downtrodden.

He offered prayers to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.

