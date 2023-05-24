UrduPoint.com

Iftikhar Malik Hands Over SCCI Presidentship To Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Iftikhar Malik hands over SCCI presidentship to Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :After the completion of his tenure, Iftikhar Ali Malik, outgoing President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formally handed over the prestigious portfolio of presidentship of the SAARC Chamber to Jashim Uddin from Bangladesh for a term of two years.

Through a video link, he extended best wishes to the new president and assured full cooperation from the Pakistan side to make the forum a real success, said a news release on Wednesday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in Dhaka wherein the new president expressed his gratitude to Iftikhar for extending greetings on assuming the coveted post.

Malik during his term had made significant contributions to the chamber, particularly in his capacity as a leader and advocate for business and trade promotion within the SAARC region. He played a crucial role in shaping the chamber's policies, initiatives, and strategies.

Malik has actively promoted trade and investment opportunities besides being instrumental in organizing trade exhibitions, business conferences, and forums to facilitate business interactions among the member countries.

Through these efforts, he has worked towards enhancing economic cooperation and regional integration.

As a respected leader in the business community, Iftikhar Malik has been actively involved in policy advocacy at the SAARC Chamber. He has represented the interests of businesses from Pakistan and other SAARC member countries, addressing issues related to trade barriers, investment facilitation, and regional economics.

He has also played a key role in fostering bilateral relations between Pakistan and other SAARC member states. Malik has led business delegations and participated in high-level meetings, promoting cross-border collaborations and partnerships. His efforts were aimed at enhancing economic ties and fostering goodwill among SAARC nations.

Malik has actively supported programs aimed at poverty alleviation, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Business Education Dhaka Chamber Commerce Post From Industry Best

Recent Stories

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

20 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual ..

UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual respect, shared goals, Vice-P ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifica ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifical Academy for Life

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.