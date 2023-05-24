Iftikhar Malik hands over SCCI presidentship to Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :After the completion of his tenure, Iftikhar Ali Malik, outgoing President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formally handed over the prestigious portfolio of presidentship of the SAARC Chamber to Jashim Uddin from Bangladesh for a term of two years.

Through a video link, he extended best wishes to the new president and assured full cooperation from the Pakistan side to make the forum a real success, said a news release on Wednesday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in Dhaka wherein the new president expressed his gratitude to Iftikhar for extending greetings on assuming the coveted post.

Malik during his term had made significant contributions to the chamber, particularly in his capacity as a leader and advocate for business and trade promotion within the SAARC region. He played a crucial role in shaping the chamber's policies, initiatives, and strategies.

Malik has actively promoted trade and investment opportunities besides being instrumental in organizing trade exhibitions, business conferences, and forums to facilitate business interactions among the member countries.

Through these efforts, he has worked towards enhancing economic cooperation and regional integration.

As a respected leader in the business community, Iftikhar Malik has been actively involved in policy advocacy at the SAARC Chamber. He has represented the interests of businesses from Pakistan and other SAARC member countries, addressing issues related to trade barriers, investment facilitation, and regional economics.

He has also played a key role in fostering bilateral relations between Pakistan and other SAARC member states. Malik has led business delegations and participated in high-level meetings, promoting cross-border collaborations and partnerships. His efforts were aimed at enhancing economic ties and fostering goodwill among SAARC nations.

Malik has actively supported programs aimed at poverty alleviation, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.