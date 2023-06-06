Iftikhar Malik urges establishing warehouses for efficient global trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Former President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik on Tuesday emphasised the importance of establishing warehouses in other countries to enhance global trade efficiency.

He stressed that warehouses were essential for supply chain optimization, regional distribution, cross-border logistics, managing inventory, and mitigating risks.

He was speaking to a delegation of industrialists led by Mian Affan Elahi Marvel Cables, said a press release.

Malik said warehouses play a crucial role in global trade and logistics, and their importance extends beyond the borders of any particular country. They enable businesses to expand their market reach, streamline operations, and meet the demands of international customers effectively, he added.

"Warehouses strategically located in different countries enable companies to distribute their products regionally. By positioning warehouses closer to the end consumers, businesses can reduce transportation costs, improve order fulfillment times, and enhance their competitiveness in local markets." Malik stressed.

He said international warehouses facilitate cross-border trade by providing a secure location for storing imported or exported goods.

They play a vital role in managing customs processes, including inspections, documentation, and compliance with import/export regulations.

He said warehouses near ports or border crossings simplify logistics operations and enable smoother trade flows.

Iftikhar Ali Malik unfolding the significance said warehouses provide a safeguard against disruptions in the supply chain by having multiple locations in different countries, exporters can minimize the impact of unforeseen events, such as natural disasters, political instability, or transportation disruptions.

They allow for the redistribution of inventory and ensure business continuity during challenging times, he informed, adding they offer value-added services, such as packaging, labeling, kitting, and product customization.

He said these services enable businesses to modify products according to specific market requirements, optimize packaging for efficient shipping, and enhance the overall customer experience.

Malik urged the youth to concentrate on manufacturing for exports and capture global markets with warehouses in targeted countries to strengthen the national economy instead of wasting money on the construction of plazas and non-productive sectors.