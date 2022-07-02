UrduPoint.com

IGP Assures Redressal Of Business Community's Key Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

IGP assures redressal of business community's key issues

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said the police would take all possible measures to address the key issues of business community and provide them a safe and secure environment for better growth of their businesses.

While addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said the business class was the largest taxpayer community and playing a key role in the development of the economy.

The IGP said that new parameters were being set to make police more effective so that it could provide solutions to the problems of citizens at their doorsteps, said a press release issued here by the chamber.

He said that currently citizens were accessing police for their issues, but the objective was to transform police in a way that in future it may access the doors of the citizens to address their grievances.

Akbar Khan said the safe city project would be made more effective to improve law and order situation in the city.

He said that it was his priority to improve the performance of police stations to make them more responsive to the citizens.

He assured that the police in cooperation with ICCI will take all possible measures to resolve the major issues of the business community.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI President Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that political rallies and sit-ins in the Federal capital have always created difficulties and caused closure of business activities due to which the business community suffered great losses.

He stressed upon the government to earmark a separate place out of the city for such activities to save the losses to business and economy.

He said that a Police Facilitation Centre was established in ICCI Premises, which should provide all those services being delivered by the Police Facilitation Centre F-6 Markaz.

He said that a traffic office in ICCI should be set up to address the issues of business community related to the traffic police including driving licenses and others.

The ICCI president said that security cameras should be installed in industrial areas and markets connected with safe city project to make business areas more safe and secure.

He said that conciliation committees should be revived in all police stations of Islamabad and ICCI should also be given proper representation in them to resolve the problems of the business community more effectively.

He said that before taking action against any trader, the police should take the concerned market union and ICCI on board to resolve such issues with mutual efforts.

Chairman of Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik said that various crimes including dacoities, theft of vehicles & motorcycles & mobile snatching needed more attention of Police to curb them in Islamabad.

He said the use of modern technology in all functions of police should be increased to further improve its efficiency & performance.

He said that promotion of community policing in Islamabad should be focused to improve the trust between the citizens and the police and solve the problems more effectively.

ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh and Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan thanked Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan for visiting Chamber and hoped that he would take measures to address the issues highlighted by the business community.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Tahir Abbasi, Khalid Malik, Saif ur Rehman Khan, Ajmal Baloch, Sardar Tahir, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Yousaf Rajput, Zahid Qureshi, Nisar Langa and representatives of various markets also highlighted various issues that needed close attention of IGP for redressal.

