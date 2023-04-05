IGP Prisons discusses prisoners training with SCCI president

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :IGP Prisons Punjab Mian Farooq visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik warmly welcomed him. Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahib Jahangir, Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh and the chamber members were also present.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik assured the IGP Prisons that all-out assistance and cooperation would be offered to improve the jail facilities and environment. The two sides also discussed matters of mutual interest.

The SCCI president appreciated the steps taken by Mian Farooq Nazir for improvement of the jail environment through capacity-building and vocational training sessions for prisoners.