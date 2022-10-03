IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The IHC larger bench has observed that Imran Khan has demonstrated honesty and gone to apologise to the judge and discharged the contempt notice against him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2022) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s apology in contempt of court case.

A IHC larger bench headed by Cheif Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, and Justice Babar Sattar heard the case.

The larger bench discharged contempt notice against Imran Khan.

During the proceedings, CJ Minallah observed that the bench hhad seen the affidavit submitted by Imran Khan.

"Imran Khan demonstrated honesty and went to apologise to the judge," he remarked, observing that discharging the contempt notice is the bench’s unanimous decision.

Justice Minallah also observed that the court was also "satisfied” with Imran Khan’s conduct.

Earlier, Former prime minister Imran Khan had submitted the affidavit in the contempt of court case against him for allegedly threatening a judge.

Imran Khan, in the latest response, although mentioned that he "might have crossed a red line while making a public speech", fell short of apologizing for his remarks.

Khan assured the IHC that he would "never do anything in future" that would hurt the dignity of any court and the judiciary, especially the lower judiciary.

He also submitted that he is willing to take any further steps that the IHC deemed necessary and that he never intended to interfere with the process of the court or impugn the dignity or independence of the judiciary.

Khan also told the court that he stood by his September 22 statement and "once again assure[s] this court that he would always abide by the afore-referred statement, in letter and spirit".