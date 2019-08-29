(@imziishan)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the country was facing economic crunch, it had to be seen that whether court could control financial crisis. Why court should interfere in powers of executive, he further remarked.

If the appointment was set aside, then the court would be declared as responsible, he said, adding that executive must took this decision after consideration. The Chief Justice said that the matter should be raised in Parliament through lawmakers as the executive and the parliament both were answerable to public.

The Chief justice IHC heard a petition filed by Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas against the appointment of Chairman FBR.

The petitioner argued that discrimination had been done with the other officers of FBR by appointing Shabbar Zaidi as Chairman FBR. He pleaded that Articles 240 and 242 of the Constitution had been violated in the above appointment.

After hearing the arguments at large, the bench dismissed the petition and declared it non maintainable.