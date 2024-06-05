IHC Upholds SECP's Decision Of Imposing Penalties On Shaukat Marwat Group
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 11:40 PM
The Islamabad High Court has upheld the decision of the Appellate Bench of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) against the Shaukat Marwat Group of Companies (Private) Limited
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court has upheld the decision of the Appellate Bench of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) against the Shaukat Marwat Group of Companies (Private) Limited.
According to an SECP press release on Wednesday, its Appellate Bench had imposed penalties of Rs 50 million and Rs 10 million on Shaukat Marwat Group of Companies (Private) Limited and Shaukat Marwat Estates and Builders (Private) Limited respectively.
The two companies were found to be involved in illegal deposit-taking activities and were conducting a social media campaign related to such unlawful activities. The SECP conducted a thorough investigation against them and issued show cause notices them on July 13, 2021 under Section 84 of the Companies Act, 2017, which culminated into penal orders dated March 18, 2022 along with the direction to unwind the unlawful transactions of deposit taking.
Both the companies filed appeals against the penal orders before the SECP's Appellate Bench, which after due process of the law decided the cases on merit on May 02, 2023 and upheld the penal orders of the Commission's Adjudication Division.
Subsequently, the companies filed appeals against the orders of the Appellate Bench before Islamabad High Court.the IHC held multiple hearings, wherein the SECP, through its special public prosecutors, successfully presented its case and defended the orders of its Appellate Bench and Adjudication Division. Resultantly, the high court dismissed the appeals by determining that the submissions made by the appellants were misconceived and without merit.
The SECP said that it had clarified in the past through multiple press releases that mere registration of a company with the Commission "does not authorize it to seek deposits from the general public. Deposit-taking by companies, other than banking companies and entities duly licensed by the SECP, is illegal under Section 84 of the Companies Act, 2017."
"The general public is advised, in their own interest, to exercise caution and avoid dealing with and investing in illegal schemes offered by companies involved in unauthorized deposit-taking, unauthorized investments, or multi-level marketing schemes," it added.
Recent Stories
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead
More Stories From Business
-
Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead27 minutes ago
-
No policy change in net metering policy2 minutes ago
-
High prices slash cigarette consumption by over 11 billion sticks2 hours ago
-
Zhao Shiren meets Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Ch. Shafay2 hours ago
-
PBS organizes 3rd awareness workshop on agriculture census2 hours ago
-
FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization2 hours ago
-
Shaza discusses telecom infrastructure, innovation, ICT solutions2 hours ago
-
Pak-China Business forum sign MoUs to boost bilateral trade: Aleem Khan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan can achieve its objectives through 'soft-core' diplomacy: FCCI President3 hours ago
-
European stocks rise before rate cut, Wall Street mixed3 hours ago
-
Canada central bank cuts key lending rate to 4.75%3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower5 hours ago