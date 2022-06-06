Ihsan Ullah appointed additional director-IR

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Ihsan Ullah, a BS-19 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Additional Director, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigations (IR), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Monday, he has resigned from the post of Additional Commissioner-IR, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad and has taken over the post.

FBR also informed that Zaka Ullah, BS-18 Officer, has taken over the charge of Post Assistant Director (Audit), FBR (HQ).