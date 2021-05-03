UrduPoint.com
IICI Urges Govt To Allow Opening Of Businesses For 4 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

IICI urges govt to allow opening of businesses for 4 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan Monday urged the government to allow opening of businesses for 24 hours to save the economy from further losses.

The Saudi government had allowed business activities for 24 hours with strong enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid rush and same policy should be adopted in Pakistan, he said in a statement.

He also requested urged the government to avoid any more lockdown after May 16 (Eid holidays), as the business community would not afford any such restrictions.

The ICCI president claimed that during a recent visit along with the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to various markets of the Federal Capital, majority of the business community and customers were found following SOPs and due to which the Covid-19 cases in Islamabad were on the decline.

Sardar Yasir said as the Covid-19 situation in Islamabad was much better as compared to many other cities, therefore the business business community in the federal capital should be allowed to continue business activities till Sehri during the last week of Ramazan.

The ICCI president urged the National Command and Control Centre to makedecisions about restrictions on businesses in consultation with the chambers of commerce and trade associations as they were the key stakeholders.

He claimed that Pakistan was estimated to have already suffered an economic loss of Rs 2.5 trillion due to coronavirus and urged the government to lift all restrictions on businesses after May 16.

