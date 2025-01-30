Ijaz-ur-Rehman Reappointed As CTI Chairperson
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Ijaz-ur-Rehman has been reappointed as the Chairperson of the Carpet Training Institute (CTI) for the 2025-27 term in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of the hand-woven carpet industry.
The decision was finalized during a meeting chaired by Riaz Ahmed, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) here Thursday.
Ijaz-ur-Rehman presented the performance report for the 2022-24 term during the meeting, which highlighted his efforts in promoting the industry.
The participants unanimously endorsed his reappointment, acknowledging his dedication and achievements.
Speaking on the occasion, Ijaz-ur-Rehman expressed his gratitude to the association for their trust and support. He pledged to continue working for the growth of the hand-woven carpet sector, introducing modern innovations at CTI, and enhancing the welfare of skilled workers.
The reappointment is seen as a positive step towards further strengthening the industry, which plays a vital role in Pakistan’s exports and craftsmanship heritage.
