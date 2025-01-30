Open Menu

Ijaz-ur-Rehman Reappointed As CTI Chairperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Ijaz-ur-Rehman reappointed as CTI Chairperson

Ijaz-ur-Rehman has been reappointed as the Chairperson of the Carpet Training Institute (CTI) for the 2025-27 term in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of the hand-woven carpet industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Ijaz-ur-Rehman has been reappointed as the Chairperson of the Carpet Training Institute (CTI) for the 2025-27 term in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of the hand-woven carpet industry.

The decision was finalized during a meeting chaired by Riaz Ahmed, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) here Thursday.

Ijaz-ur-Rehman presented the performance report for the 2022-24 term during the meeting, which highlighted his efforts in promoting the industry.

The participants unanimously endorsed his reappointment, acknowledging his dedication and achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, Ijaz-ur-Rehman expressed his gratitude to the association for their trust and support. He pledged to continue working for the growth of the hand-woven carpet sector, introducing modern innovations at CTI, and enhancing the welfare of skilled workers.

The reappointment is seen as a positive step towards further strengthening the industry, which plays a vital role in Pakistan’s exports and craftsmanship heritage.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahor ..

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK Presid ..

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

4 minutes ago
 CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensu ..

CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of pass ..

Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..

4 minutes ago
 One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

8 minutes ago
 Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country ..

Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..

8 minutes ago
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in W ..

No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington

9 minutes ago
 Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

12 minutes ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

12 minutes ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

12 minutes ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business