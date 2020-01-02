UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IKEA Acquires Land In East China's Anhui

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:36 PM

IKEA acquires land in east China's Anhui

Global home furnishing giant IKEA has purchased a plot of land in Hefei City, capital of east China's Anhui Province, paving the way for its first store in the province, according to local authorities

HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Global home furnishing giant IKEA has purchased a plot of land in Hefei City, capital of east China's Anhui Province, paving the way for its first store in the province, according to local authorities.

IKEA spent 196.5 million Yuan (about 28.2 million U.S.

Dollars) on the land, which covers an area of about 2.5 hectares in the northern part of the city.

IKEA has registered a branch company in Hefei with an investment of 275 million yuan, according to China's National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System.

The multinational opened its first Chinese mainland store in Shanghai in 1998.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Hefei Shanghai Enterprise Million

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 4 (27%) Pakistani internet users say the ..

5 minutes ago

Four died, 21 injured due to fire in leather store ..

21 minutes ago

8 dead, several missing in Australian bushfires th ..

37 seconds ago

China-made autos become more popular overseas

38 seconds ago

Thiem confident 'Big Three' will be toppled at Sla ..

40 seconds ago

Taiwan's top military officer killed in chopper cr ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.