IKEA Reopens More Stores In China

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:45 PM

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Global home furnishing giant IKEA has reopened all its offline stores on the Chinese mainland excluding Wuhan, a hard-hit city amid the coronavirus outbreak.

An IKEA store in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality resumed business on Tuesday, with an opening time from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to the store staff, the central air conditioning system is shut down, and public facilities are disinfected every day, while IKEA restaurants and other facilities remain closed amid the outbreak.

All staff workers are required to wear masks at all times and keep a one-meter distance from customers.

Since opening its first store in Shanghai in 1998, IKEA has opened 30 stores, two experience stores and three LIVAT shopping centers on the Chinese mainland.

