Ikram-ul-Haq elected as SCCI President

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Ikram-ul-Haq, Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi and Umer Khalid have been elected

as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of Sialkot Chamber

of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), respectively for 2024-2026.

This was declared in a meeting held at SCCI Auditorium on Sunday which

was also attended by leader of Ittehad Founder Group Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh,

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir

and Vice President Aamer Majeed Sheikh and a large number of industrialists.

Newly-elect SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq expressed his gratitude to all members

of the chamber and said that he would work day and night for the development

and prosperity of business community.

The newly elect office bearers also expressed their gratitude to the members

for reposing trust and support.

They vowed to work with dedication and determination to promote and protect

the best interests of local business community.