UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Il-De-France Region's Tourism Sector Suffers $18.2 Bln In Losses From COVID-19 - Committee

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Il-De-France Region's Tourism Sector Suffers $18.2 Bln in Losses From COVID-19 - Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Ile-de-France region lost 15.5 billion Euros ($18.2 billion) worth of revenues last year as a result of the pandemic-induced declines in the number of foreign tourists, the Paris Region Tourist board said on Monday.

"The partial border closures and restrictive measures have severely limited the mobility of French and international travelers. In 2020, only 33.1 million passengers passed through Ile-de-France airports, which is 69% less than in the previous year," the committee said in a statement, estimating the loss in revenues at 15.5 billion euros.

The hotel activeness, in particular, declined significantly, with a 60 percent drop for budget hotels and 85 percent for luxury hotels, according to the statement.

The attendance of cultural and entertainment venues fell by 50 percent, the committee said.

Since last March, France underwent two national lockdowns and periods of countrywide restrictions such as social distancing, business closures, and public assembly limitations. A countrywide curfew has been in place since December, and, most recently, several French regions, including Paris, locked down again locally due to a resurgence in infections.

The French health authorities have confirmed over 4.6 million COVID-19 infections with the death toll at nearly 95,000, as of Monday. 

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Business Budget France Hotel Paris March December Border 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajmanâ€™s 2020 s ..

42 minutes ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

2 hours ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

2 hours ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.