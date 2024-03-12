Open Menu

Illicit Cigarette Sale Increases To 60% In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Illicit cigarette sale increases to 60% in South Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) shared the latest market trends and informed that the sale of illicit (smuggled, tax evaded and counterfeit) cigarettes has increased to around 60 percent in South Punjab, resulting in a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

While addressing the media in Multan, business Development Analyst Mohsin Ali mentioned that South Punjab has been the most affected by tax-evaded and smuggled brands, which are being openly sold at retail outlets.

After successive increases in excise duties, consumers have moved to cheaper, tax evaded and smuggled cigarette options which are illegal. The irony is that these cigarette brands are openly sold in the market as enforcement has not been able to create the desired level of deterrence.

A market visit was conducted to different areas in Multan by media personnel to overview the growing trend of illicit cigarettes and how laws are openly being flouted.

It is important to note that the government of Pakistan has set the minimum price of a pack of cigarettes at Rs 127.44, which is not being enforced in letter and spirit.

Majority of the cigarette brands are being sold at prices ranging from Rs.80 to Rs.130. It was also observed that majority of the cigarettes being sold were without Track and Trace Stamps.

Smuggled cigarettes of various brands were also available which were being sold without Graphical Health Warning. Illicit cigarette manufacturers are openly flouting rules and regulations through free cigarette packets and reward schemes among other activities.

In order to curb this growing trend of illicit cigarettes, the government must sensitize its Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) against this organized crime network and take strict action against the sale and distribution network of the tax-evaded cigarette industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Business Punjab Company Visit Sale Price Market Media From Government Industry Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

1 hour ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

2 hours ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

2 hours ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

5 hours ago
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

14 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

14 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

14 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

14 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

14 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business