Illicit Cigarette Sale Increases To 60% In South Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) shared the latest market trends and informed that the sale of illicit (smuggled, tax evaded and counterfeit) cigarettes has increased to around 60 percent in South Punjab, resulting in a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.
While addressing the media in Multan, business Development Analyst Mohsin Ali mentioned that South Punjab has been the most affected by tax-evaded and smuggled brands, which are being openly sold at retail outlets.
After successive increases in excise duties, consumers have moved to cheaper, tax evaded and smuggled cigarette options which are illegal. The irony is that these cigarette brands are openly sold in the market as enforcement has not been able to create the desired level of deterrence.
A market visit was conducted to different areas in Multan by media personnel to overview the growing trend of illicit cigarettes and how laws are openly being flouted.
It is important to note that the government of Pakistan has set the minimum price of a pack of cigarettes at Rs 127.44, which is not being enforced in letter and spirit.
Majority of the cigarette brands are being sold at prices ranging from Rs.80 to Rs.130. It was also observed that majority of the cigarettes being sold were without Track and Trace Stamps.
Smuggled cigarettes of various brands were also available which were being sold without Graphical Health Warning. Illicit cigarette manufacturers are openly flouting rules and regulations through free cigarette packets and reward schemes among other activities.
In order to curb this growing trend of illicit cigarettes, the government must sensitize its Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) against this organized crime network and take strict action against the sale and distribution network of the tax-evaded cigarette industry.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.100 to Rs 230,100 per tola57 seconds ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 20245 hours ago
-
Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high14 hours ago
-
SACM stresses productive efforts for development of industrial sector14 hours ago
-
Banks to remain closed for public dealing on March 1215 hours ago
-
ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community16 hours ago
-
Agri experts, scientists should make concerted efforts for food security: Dr Iqrar16 hours ago
-
Ex-FCCI executive member grieved16 hours ago
-
LCCI membership renewal till 31st17 hours ago
-
Pakistan Railways announces ticket booking office hours during Ramadan18 hours ago