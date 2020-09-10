UrduPoint.com
Imam For Ensuring Availability Of 48,000 Tons Of Verified Cotton Seed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:01 PM

Imam for ensuring availability of 48,000 tons of verified cotton seed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday stressed the need for identifying about 48,000 tons of verified high yielding cotton seed in order to tap the crop potential of the country.

Chairing the 88th meeting of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, the minister called for ensuring availability of certified high yielding cotton seed verities in order to enhance per-acre crop output for sustainable agriculture development in the country.

The minister said that cotton is major cash crop of the country and can contribute significantly in economic progress as well as agriculture sector development and prosperity of farming community.

He told the meeting that Finance Division had released Rs6 billion subsidy for eradication of white fly pesticide, adding that provinces will disburse this subsidy to registered growers.

During the meeting appointment of full-fledged Chief Executive Officer and appointment of critical scientific posts was also discussed. These posts will result in betterment of PCCC. The administrative issues of Cotton Research Stations, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal were also discussed.

The meeting also approved the budget of organization for next year, whereas it was informed that 62 scientists are working for improving the quality of cotton.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Ministry of Finance, Commerce, agriculture departments Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, Karachi Cotton Association and farmers.

