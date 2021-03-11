Imam for promoting bilateral trade ties with South Africa

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday called for promoting bilateral trade and investment relations between Pakistan and South Africa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday called for promoting bilateral trade and investment relations between Pakistan and South Africa.

He expressed these views during a meeting with South African High Commissioner to Pakistan M Madikiza.

The minister highlighted the potential of processed mango export and its other products like mango plup from Pakistan to South Africa.

The minister also suggested for starting export and import of mangoes during off season to exploit market potential and enhance bilateral income of both the countries.

Both sides also stressed the need to promote tourism in Pakistan and The minister also proposed for initiating researcher exchange programs and students exchange programs, which would help in promoting and developing bilateral cooperation between both of the countries.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner urged the need to develop partnerships in crops sciences, technological innovations and livestock sciences for the mutual benefits of both the countries.

The High Commissioner also suggested to organize exhibitions in South Africa to attract investors for investing in Pakistan, especially in value addition of mangoes and oranges.